ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain has given the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) green signal for continuing with the investigation against his secretary over allegations of receiving illegal plot from the National Police Foundation (NPF), The Nation has learnt.

Well placed sources informed The Nation that NAB has served notices to Secretary to President Shahid Khan and has decided to send him final notice for recording his statement in ongoing investigation soon.

They said that Shahid Khan approached the president on the NAB notices.

President asked the Chairman NAB to brief him on the issue.

The NAB chairman informed the president about the facts of the case and told that Shahid Khan was allegedly involved in illegal practice, sources added.

After NAB briefing, president directed the anti-corruption watchdog to investigate his secretary on merit.

Sources said that the NAB had initiated inquiry against Shahid Khan for allegedly illegally getting a plot from the NPF.

They said that after completion of the inquiry, the bureau would convert the inquiry into an investigation against him in case he ignores the last notice of the NAB.

The NAB also holds the power to arrest any accused during the investigation of the case if he avoids cooperating with the bureau.

Earlier, the NAB team had interrogated the secretary to president when he was serving as secretary interior on the issue and interrogation report has been submitted to the NAB headquarters.

A senior official told The Nation that the NAB had recorded the statement of the secretary to the president for getting a NPF’s plot illegally, which was specially created by the foundation for the secretary, who later sold it within few days of the allotment in Rs60 million.

Interestingly, Shahid Khan told the NAB team that he sold the plot only in Rs15 million.

The senior official said that a person who bought the plot from Shahid Khan had also recorded his statement to the NAB and admitted that he bought plot from Shahid Khan for Rs60 million.

He said that after scrutiny of the record, findings of the NAB had already established that the allotment of the NPF plot to secretary to president was illegal and the findings were unofficially conveyed to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

He said that the all record of the NPF was taken into custody by the NAB and it was revealed that the secretary foundation was given extension.

Moreover, a commercial plot was created and converted into a residential plot and was allotted to a secretary, which was sold immediately.

Sources also added that the said allotment was also violation of apex court’s historic announcement on 31st October 2013 in which it had ordered the NPF to cancel all the illegal allotments made by the foundation to the non-entitled persons.

The NPF rules and regulations do not allow the foundation to allot any plot to any federal secretary or politician.

When The Nation contacted the NAB spokesperson Nawazish Ali Asim, he said he was not aware of the development.

The officials of the presidency confirmed to this correspondent that the president had directed the NAB to investigate his secretary on merit.

But they refused the NAB’s allegations against Shahid Khan.

Shahid Khan conveyed his point of view to The Nation through a text message on the issue and said “The matter is however sub-judice before the Supreme Court upon submission of the report by commission constituted by the Supreme Court. I have and always will abide by the law”.