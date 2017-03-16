FAISALABAD-Belarus Ambassador in Pakistan Andrei Ermolovich on Wednesday said Belarus and Pakistan will further strengthen agricultural and academia ties and get benefit from each other’s experience.

He was addressing a meeting of University of Agriculture Faisalabad deans and directors at Syndicate Room. It was presided over by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while Embassy Counselor Vladimir Papsuev was also present.

The ambassador said that Pakistan and Belarus will hold agriculture forum in Islamabad next month in which experts from both the countries will participate and discuss areas of mutual concern. He added that Belarus was producing the advanced agriculture machineries to uplift agriculture production.

He further added that Faisalabad is the hub of agricultural institutions for which they would develop collaboration to address the issues of agriculture sector. He added that strong academia and research linkages between both the countries are helping further cement ties. He said that they have inked 20 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between academic institutions of Belarus and Pakistan.

He said that Belarus had about 10 million population and they had developed a strong farm machinery industries, livestock sector and information technology. He said that they had established tractor manufacturing plant in Karachi whereas they are planning to expand the programme to other cities. He told the meeting that they are producing thousands of I.T experts every year.

He said that transit route between the Europe and Asia gave a trade line worth billions of rupees.