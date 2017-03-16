Pakistan and China on Thursday agreed to expand military ties, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The development came during Chief of Army Staff Qamar Bajwa’s three-day trip to China.

The army chief thanked the Chinese leadership for their defence support and cooperation and termed it as a source of strength between the two countries.

General Bajwa held meetings with China’s senior political and military leadership, including Executive Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, Central Military Commission Vice Chairman General Fan Changlong, Chief of Joint Services Department General Fang Funghui and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Commander General Li Zuocheng.

The Chinese leadership on the occasion also expressed their complete understanding of the geo-political and security environment of the region. They appreciated Pakistan’s fight against terrorism with a special mention of eliminating Al Qaeda, the Taliban and the East Turkmenistan Islamic Movement (ETIM).