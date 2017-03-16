ISLAMABAD - Setting aside the reconciliatory course towards Pakistan People’s Party, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has decided to come out with a tit for tat response to the allegations hurled at it.

The ruling PML-N informed The Nation that the government had been adopting restraint toward PPP’s anti-government statements and criticism on the ruling party parliamentarians, particularly their tirade against the prime minister and his family over Panama Papers revelations.

But in the recently held meetings of the ruling party, it was decided that the PPP’s criticism and propaganda against the government must be rebutted with full might as it would damage the party’s image in the public, sources in the ruling PML-N informed The Nation.

Sources said that as the party was already engaged in the preparations for the next general elections the silence over scathing criticism and character assassination of the prime minister and his family members could dent the popularity of the party, which had already suffered a big blow due to Panama Papers revelations and the trial of the premier’s family in the apex court, --- a point the party leaders were vehemently denying in public.

Under a well thought-out strategy it was decided to come up with a befitting response to the PPP leadership’s criticism on the government and some outspoken party leaders, including members of the federal cabinet, were assigned the task in this connection.

Sources in the party said that though in open the PML-N leaders were denying any damage to the party due to Panama leaks but the fact of the matter was that the public image of the ruling party was enormously damaged due to the case and some senior party leaders were working on devising counter strategy for damage control.

The demand for constitution of parliamentary commission to probe the allegations levelled by the former ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was part of the ruling PML-N strategy to push back the PPP on the back foot.

Former ambassador to US Husain Haqqani in his recent article published in the US media claimed that all what he had been doing in the US during his stint as ambassador was purely on the direction of the then PPP government and all his acts including the issue of granting of visas to US citizens, allegedly involved in spying in Pakistan, was very much in the knowledge of his superiors.

Khawaja Asif said that the matter was of quite serious nature so a parliamentary body must probe it and asked the speaker National Assembly to constitute such a body comprising parliamentarians from all the parties to look into the matter.

On the other hand, another PML-N former parliamentarian Syed Zafar Ali Shah had filed a petition in the apex court seeking placing of the names of the PPP bigwigs, including former president Asif Ali Zardari, the then interior minister Rehman Malik and former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on the exit control list till the time the issue of granting of out of turn visas to alleged US intelligence operatives would be resolved.

Sources in the ruling PML-N said that till now the government was adopting restraint towards the “hostile and provocative” posture of the PPP but as the things were now heading for the next general elections no political party could afford such a restraint, so in the coming days the PML-N leadership would be coming down hard on the PPP and their wrong doings in the past.

These sources said that the budget for next fiscal 2017-2018 would likely be presented a bit earlier and would be through from the parliament in the beginning of June and then after June the ruling PML-N would turn into complete election mode for which the party leadership was busy chalking out a strategy including holding of workers conventions, public rallies and launching of massive development projects.