Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif presented his unconditional apology over his behavior with PTI leader Murad Saeed, reported Waqt News.

During the proceeding of National Assembly today, Latif said: “I present my apology without any condition or demand.”

“We all need to change our behaviors,” he asserted.

The PML-N leader further added that he also apologised to Saeed’s family who got hurt because of his behavior.

Latif also apologised over his comment about Imran Khan. “Calling a national personality a traitor is not right,” he concluded.



