BRUSSELS:- The EU’s chemicals agency said Wednesday that glyphosate, one of the world’s most widely used weedkillers, should not be classed as a carcinogen. The assessment paves the way for Brussels to make a final decision on the chemical, despite deep divisions in the 28-member European Union over its use. Glyphosate is used in the best-selling herbicide Roundup, produced by the US agro-chemicals giant Monsanto. “Glyphosate should not be classified as carcinogenic,” Jack de Bruijn, director of the risk assessment committee of the European Chemicals Agency, said at a news conference.