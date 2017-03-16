ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday administered the oath of office to Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan at the apex court building here in a simple but dignified ceremony.

The judges of the Supreme Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate-General Islamabad, senior lawyers and law officers, officers of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan and Federal Judicial Academy Islamabad, attended the ceremony.

Arbab Muhammad Arif, SC registrar, conducted the proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony.