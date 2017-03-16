MIRPUR (AJK)-Speakers at a seminar observed that the draconian laws and impunity being enjoyed by the Indian occupying forces have created an environment of fear, lawlessness and human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir.

The seminar was held on the sidelines of 34th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC). They said that the Indian forces are causing widespread and systematic violence in the troubled region.

Attended by rights activist from various countries, the seminar titled “Impunity and Human Rights” was moderated by WMC representative to Geneva and APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani. It was also addressed by Richard Espanser, the US human rights lawyer, Miss Chijia Abdallhi from Spain, Hassanul-Bana, the leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference. Veteran human rights defender and chairperson of Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearance Kharrum Parvez addressed the seminar via Skype in Geneva. A video documentary about human rights violations in Kashmir was also played on the occasion.

The panelists expressed serious concerns over the prevailing human rights situation in Kashmir. They said that excessive use of force by Indian army against people of Kashmir has led to deaths and destruction in the area where common people particularly the youth. They said that notorious laws and the culture of impunity had drastically increased human right violations in the territory.

Referring to the severe restrictions imposed on people’s rights to freedom of expression, they said, “Violence against civilians is widespread in Indian Held Kashmir.” They observed that on one hand, human rights defenders working in the conflict zone were being subjected to harassment, humiliation and torture while on the other hand, women that happen to be the vulnerable segment of society have been subjected to worst kind of violence. “Torture, violence and molestation are shamelessly being used as a weapon of war by Indian military in Kashmir,” they said adding that space for civil society and political dissent in Kashmir was shrinking with each passing day.

The use of excessive force and pellet guns against peaceful protesters, they said, had added yet another horrendous chapter to Kashmiris’ painful saga of subjugation. “Thousands of innocent civilians mainly teenagers were blinded by use of live ammunition and pellet guns by Indian force,” they said.

Stressing a need for revocation of draconian laws in the region, the rights activists argued that since these laws were being used as a shield to kill people, the institutional immunity given to armed forces under AFSAPA and other laws should be revoked forthwith.

They said that there have been a number of massacres and fake encounters which were staged by Indian occupation forces but due to system of impunity none of the Indian army officer was held accountable. “Despite the fact that hundreds of serving Indian soldiers, including senior officers have been grossly involved in widespread human rights abuses in the region but no one was prosecuted,” the said.

They said that it was high time that international community should take effective note of the deteriorating human rights situation in Kashmir and hold India accountable for the crimes its troops have committed against the Kashmiris.