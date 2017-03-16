KASUR/PHOOLNAGAR-A notorious dacoit was allegedly shot dead by his accomplices in a shootout with police while another committed suicide separately to avoid arrest after he was trapped in the police noose.

According to police, the first incident occurred on Sajuwal Chowk in the Pattoki Saddr Police precincts. The police doing snap-checking on Shergarh Road when they spotted three suspects, riding two motorbikes, and signalled them to stop. Instead of following the direction, the accused resorted to firing on the police party and fled away towards Chunian Road. The police rushed after them and also alerted all the nearby police stations through wireless messages.

Seeing the police party coming after them, the accused dismounted their bike near Sajuwal Chowk. They took positions and started indiscriminate firing on the police from different directions which the police retaliated befittingly. When the firing stopped, the police found an injured dacoit who identified himself as Aflatoon alias Aflatu. Aflatu told the police that he was shot at and injured by his accomplices, who had managed to escape the scene. The police recovered a pistol and motorbike from the scene. The injured dacoit was shifted to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The police said that the deceased was a notorious dacoit and wanted in 11 cases of heinous crime including dacoity, robbery, robbery-cum-murder and illegal weapons. “It was he who shot dead Sub-Inspector Naseer Wahla of Faisalabad Police in the Phoolnagar Police precincts in 2015,” the police added. The police have formed special teams for arrest of the fleeing dacoits.

In another incident, a dacoit committed suicide to avoid arrest after he got trapped in the police noose. The police were informed on 15 about three robbery incidents in the remit of the Sarai Mughal and the Pattoki Saddr Police. On information, the police set up a picket on Gehlan Railway Crossing. In the meanwhile, the police signalled two suspects, riding a black coloured motorbike, to stop. But the accused opened fire on the police and fled away. The police started chasing the accused who entered narrow streets of the nearby locality. Meanwhile, residents of the locality also came out of their houses and besieged the dacoits. Finding no way to escape, one of the dacoits shot himself to avoid the arrest while his accomplice managed to escape the scene. The deceased dacoit was identified as Zahid alias Malangni who was a notorious outlaw and wanted by the police in eight cases of robbery and dacoity. The police recovered cash, jewellery, a cellphone, one pistol, four magazines and 64 bullets from him.

The police have also formed special team for the arrest of the fleeing accused.