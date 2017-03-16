SWAT - Two tourists while taking selfie fell into a river in Swat. One drowned while other was rescued alive here on Wednesday. Police said that the two tourists while taking selfie at bank of River Swat in Bahrain fell into the fast flowing water of the river. The police and local people managed to rescue one tourist while body of the other was also taken out.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 16-Mar-2017 here.
Two tourists fall in Swat River
