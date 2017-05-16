An anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered Director General Rangers today to arrest and present Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)-Pakistan leader, Farooq Sattar and others in court till May 31.

The court issued orders to DG Rangers to present MQM leaders Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, and others on-the-run accused in the incendiary speech case that involved attacking media houses in Karachi.

The directives were issued after the police failed to arrest and present the accused in the court.

The self-exiled MQM leader Altaf Hussain, in his speech to participants of a hunger strike outside Karachi Press Club on August 22, had incited party workers to take to the streets, ransack media houses and vandalise property.

At least one person died and eight others were injured in the ensuing violence.