A flight crew of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was detained by British authorities after landing at London's Heathrow Airport yesterday.

PIA's spokesperson said that the authorities searched the aircraft for over 2 hours.

The Flight PK-785 from Islamabad to London arrived at Heathrow Airport at 2:50pm yesterday.

Upon landing, as passengers disembarked, the flight crew and aircraft were searched by authorities, the spokesperson said. The 14 crew members were released after being detained for nearly two hours, he added.

However, the reason as to why the crew was detained is not yet known. However, nothing was found on the plane during investigation and they plan to take up the case with authorities concerned.