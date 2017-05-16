Security forces on Tuesday recovered cache of arms and ammunition in Mutre and Pangi Pari Khel villages, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

“During intelligence-based operations in village Mutre, Tehsil Dattakhel (NWA) and village Pangi Pari Khel (SWA) security forces recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition,” it said.

The statement added that weapons, including rockets, grenades and anti-aircraft compounds, were recovered from “abandoned compounds”.

“The recovered arms and ammunition were buried underground.”