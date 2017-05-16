CHINIOT-The number of persons diagnosed with having Chickenpox has reached 25 in the district, alarming the public but the government remains aloof.

According to sources in the DHQ Hospital and district Health Department, the number of Chickenpox patients has been on the rise and the situation could become critical if the government fails to take effective steps. They informed that so far 25 persons have been diagnosed with the contagious disease. The patients are identified as 18-year-old Shehbaz, son of Mustafa, four-year-old Ehtisham, son of Sharafat Ali, four-year-old Muhammad Arham, son of Sikandar, four-year-old Aliza, daughter of Sikandar, four-year-old Rida, daughter of Imran, 45-year-old Bashir Ahmad, son of Ghulam Muhammad, four-year-old Dua Fatima, Shane Zahra and Imran.

“The patients are from all age group, which depicts gravity of the situation that the disease could become an epidemic,” the sources pointed out, adding that the government must act fast to address the situation.

Meanwhile, Patron of Pakistan Medical Association Dr Abid Yasin said that people prefer taking their patients to private hospitals mainly due to lack of proper treatment and medicines in govt hospitals.

District health authority CEO Dr Mushtaq Bashir, however, refuted that there is lack of facilities in government hospital. He claimed that proper treatment, medicine and separate wards for Chickenpox patients have been established in DHQ Hospital Chiniot.

RAMAZAN BAZAARS

The district administration has planned supply of daily-use items to the public through Sasta Ramazan bazaars at less than market prices.

According to the Chiniot Deputy Commissioner, the Sasta Ramazan bazaars will be set up in all tehsil of the district to facilitate the public. Presiding over a meeting held to review arrangements for Ramazan bazaars here, the DC said that all-out resources will be utilised to make these Sasta bazaars beneficial for the common man. There will be available subsidised sugar, flour (atta), grocery items, beverages, beef, mutton, chicken, dates, fruits and vegetables in the Ramazan bazaars under one roof.

On the other hand, Municipal Committee Chairman Mehr Muhammad Khalid said that the MC will spare no efforts to facilitate the public the holy month of Ramazan.