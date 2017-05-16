ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Monday took notice of the tragic rape incident of a 12-year-old girl in Nawabshah district of Sindh. Supreme Court Chief Justice has ordered the Sindh IG AD Khawaja to submit report of the incident within two weeks. According to the notification issued by the apex court, the suo motu action was taken over media reports. A girl was raped in Sindh recently. Parents of the victimised girl had demanded justice which influenced the Supreme Court to take notice of the incident.