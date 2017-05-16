SADIQABAD-Power consumers of Sadiqabad accused the Mepco staff of overcharging them under the guise of scheduled power outages.

Talking to media, they rejected the loadshedding schedule which, they said, power distribution companies devise on the basis of line-losses. They alleged that the Mepco staffers falsified the feeders’ losses and resultantly, overcharge the consumers or make those power consumers power pilferers who regularly pay their electricity bills. If they protest over the irregularity, they are threatened with dire consequences by the Mepco officials, they charged. Residents including Rana Mansoor, Mian Mustahsen, Rana Hassan Karim and others demanded Federal Minister for Water and Power to look in to the irregularity and punish the culprits.