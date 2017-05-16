GUJRANWALA-Dacoits and thieves rampaged through various areas of the district, depriving citizens of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables worth millions of rupees in 30 hits the other day.

According to police sources, three armed men intercepted Ehsan and snatched cash and cellphone from him in the Satellite Town Police precincts. They also thrashed Ehsan when he offered resistance. In Khiali area, robbers barged into the shop of Usman and decamped with Rs15,000 and other valuables while in Ferozwala, dacoits took away Rs45,000, a cellphone and wrist watch from Saqlain. Asif was deprived of Rs70,000, gold chain and a cellphone in the area. In Sohdra, bandits looted Rs90,000, gold ornaments and cellphones from Abdul Wahid and his family while in Cantt area, armed men snatched Rs30,000 and a cellphone from Asif. In Ahmed Nagar, Tariq was deprived of Rs75,000, a gold chain and cellphone at gunpoint while in Ghakkar Mandi, dacoits took away Rs20,000, a motorcycle and cellphone from Shehryar. In Nowshera Virkan, Liaqat was deprived of Rs30,000, a gold chain and cellphone while Arshad was deprived of Rs60,000, a Rado wrist watch and cellphones. In jurisdiction of the Kamoke Saddr Police, armed men looted gold ornaments, Rs60,000 and two cellphones from Farid and his family while robbers snatched Rs50,000, a gold ring and cellphones from Waheed. In Kotwali area, swindlers deprived Nasreen of Rs70,000 and gold ornaments while on Noorpur Road in Qila Dedar Singh, dacoits took away Rs40,000 and a cellphone from Ishaq. In Wahndo, armed men snatched Rs70,000, gold ornaments and cellphones from Amir and his family while in the remit of Wazirabad Saddr Police, bandits looted Rs40,000 and gold ornaments from Naeem and his wife.

In different theft incidents, thieves swept houses and shops of Abdul Hameed, Nauman, Asim, Tahir and Usman while a car of Imtiaz and motorcycles of Jaffar, Muskan, Shahid, Akbar, Waheed, Tanvir and Tufail were stolen from different places. Police have registered cases and started investigation.

RS437M UPLIFT APPROVED

The district development committee approved 96 schemes worth Rs437 million under the prime minister’s programme.

During a meeting held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jaan, it was decided that majority of the funds will be allocated for the construction of new school buildings and basic health units in the district.

The DC directed the officers concerned to ensure effective monitoring of the work and do not show any slackness in this regard. Deputy Director Development told the meeting funds of all the schemes have been transferred in the SDA account of Gujranwala commissioner.

ADC Noorish Saba, XEN building, XEN public health, officials of the local governments and irrigation department also attended the meeting.

Headmaster thrashed

Headmaster of Government Primary School Kot Ibrahim, Hafiz Asadullah was thrashed by a villager.

According to the headmaster, he had admonished son of Abu Talib Odh who complained to his father, who got enraged and rushed to the school. The accused came to school and tortured the headmaster with a club. He was shifted to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment and getting Medico-Legal report. Till the filing of the report no case has been registered against the accused.

Chairman Muttahida Mahaz Asataza Ch Riaz Ahmad Tarar has demanded immediate arrest of the accused.