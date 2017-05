RAHIM YAR KHAN: A fake faith healer raped two women in Jetha Bhatta, police said.

The fake faith healer has been identified as Ghulab Singh. According to the families of the two ladies, the faith healer took them with him to get rid of ‘jinn’ from them and raped them on Monday night.

Father of one of the women, registered a case at the Saddar police station. The faith healer is on the run, police are conducting operations to arrest him.