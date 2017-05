LAHORE: A woman was shot dead by two identified persons in Hiran Minar, Sheikhupura. Later it was found out that she was a lawyer.

According to the police, Alia Shehzadi, the lawyer, was heading to the local court when she was shot her dead today morning.

According to reports, district bar association has announced to hold a strike against the killing of the lawyer.

Around two months back, a local lawyer was gunned down near Nankana Sahib.