KHANEWAL-Four terrorists were killed in crossfire with the Counter-Terrorism Department during an operation while two others succeed in fleeing the scene here on Monday.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson, the CTD following intelligence carried out an operation near Kikary Wala Stop, Jangle Maryala Chak 161/10-R, Jahanian.

The spokesperson said that the terrorists were hiding in rural area of Jahanian for the past several days. As they lawmen arrived at the site, the terrorists started indiscriminate firing on them. The CTD personnel retaliated and in the ensuing crossfire, four terrorists were killed while their two accomplices managed to flee the scene.

The CTD spokesperson said that two terrorists were identified as Usman Basra and Abdul Raheem while identity of the two other could not be ascertained yet. The lawmen have launched search for the two runaway terrorists.

The dead bodies were shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan for autopsy. The CTD also recovered 10kg explosive material, hand grenade and weapons from their possession.

On the other hand, the district police was unable to provide details regarding the dead terrorists.