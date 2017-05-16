MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The Punjab government has turned the housing scheme set up for the low-income people in 1989, into cattle market as it was left incomplete without provision of electricity, sewage and water.

The government had launched the mega housing scheme in Mandi Bahauddin in 1989 for the people belonging to low income. The Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHTPA) Jhelum implemented the scheme. The agency acquired land for the scheme, allotted plots, constructed streets, laid underground sewerage system and built water tanks. Electric poles were also installed for power supply but no electricity could be provided.

People with low income purchased plots through auction. Thereafter, no further development was made as electricity and water supply was not made functional. Due to neglect and lack of maintenance, the streets broke and sewerage system totally blocked.

Now, the government is using the housing scheme site as cattle market and earning commission. The owners of plots complained that the government had deceived them in the name of the low-cost housing scheme. The scheme has proved as Trojan horse as their investment on purchasing plots has gone waste. They said they had visited the agency’s office at Jhelum many a times and requested to the authorities to arrange water and electricity supply in the scheme, raise its boundary wall, and complete development work including revival of sewage system. Security guards may be employed to protect the scheme site from intrusion and further damage to the left over infrastructure but all in vain due to apathy of the relevant authority. They appealed to the Punjab government for taking note of the negligence of the PHTPA Jhelum and direct the agency to complete development work of the housing scheme so that the construction of houses can be started by plot owners.