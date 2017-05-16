THE HAGUE - The International Court of Justice reserved its verdict on Monday after hearing viewpoints of both Pakistan and India on the conviction of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) last month.

No date has been set for the announcement of the decision. However, the court said after the conclusion of the proceedings that both parties would be duly notified.

Pakistan challenged the jurisdiction of the ICJ to hear the Indian application regarding the conviction of spy Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan.

Director General (South Asia and Saarc) Dr Muhammad Faisal told the court that under Vienna Convention the ICJ could not take up this case. The proceedings were conducted at the Peace Palace.

Dr Faisal further said the Indian spy was sentenced to death after fulfilling all necessary legal procedures and that he [Jadhav] was also provided the services of a counsel to defend allegations against him.

Ambassador Moazzam Ahmad Khan, Director General (South Asia and Saarc) Dr Muhammad Faisal and counsellor Syed Faraz Hussain were present at the Peace Palace as members of Pakistan’s legal team.

Supreme Court lawyers Khawar Qureshi, Asad Raheem Khan and Joseph Decky were also present.

Presenting its arguments before the court, Pakistan maintained that the ICJ did not have jurisdiction to hear the Indian application, Radio Pakistan reported.

The arguments for Pakistan were presented by Dr Faisal to the court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Monday. Dr Faisal said that, according to the Vienna Convention, the court had no jurisdiction to hear such a case.

He further said the Indian spy was sentenced to death after fulfilling all necessary legal procedures and that he was also given legal counsel to defend the allegations against him.

Faisal also showed the court a picture of a passport which he said was found in Jadhav’s possession bearing a completely different “and Muslim” name.

“India has been unable, or perhaps unwilling, to provide an explanation for this passport which is the most obvious indication of covert and illegal activity,” added Faisal.

Lawyer Khawar Qureshi, appearing for Pakistan, earlier argued that: “The ICJ is not a criminal court and cannot decide such type of cases relating to national security.”

Qureshi, who presented most of the arguments from Pakistan side, further appealed the court to dismiss the Indian application, saying that “there is no urgency”.

The counsel for Pakistan also said that the provisions of the Vienna Convention do not apply to a “spy involved in terror activities”.

Qureshi said that Jadhav “is a terrorist” and “India invoked the jurisdiction of this court improperly.”

“This court exists to ensure that states engage in peaceful resolution of disputes. This court does not exist for time-wasting and political grandstanding,” he maintained.

“India’s allegation regarding the kidnapping of its spy is not true and he [Jadhav] was arrested by Pakistani forces from Balochistan,” he maintained.

Earlier, the UN’s judicial body had heard India’s arguments in the first phase of the proceedings.

As the proceedings began, India had appealed to the UN’s top court to order Pakistan to suspend its planned execution of Jadhav, saying his rights had been violated by Islamabad.

Harish Salve, leading the Indian legal team, had focused his arguments on Pakistan’s denial of consular access to Jadhav as he presented India’s case before the judicial body.

“The situation in which we find ourselves is grave and it is urgent,” Salve said. “India has made innumerable requests since March 2016 for consular access.”

But Pakistani representatives told the court Jadhav “has confessed to having been sent by India to wage terror on the innocent civilians and infrastructure of Pakistan”.

Mohammad Faisal, from the Pakistani foreign affairs ministry, said the tribunal had been shown a video of the confession which was available on-line “for viewers to decide for themselves whether commander Jadhav is confessing voluntarily”.

The hearing focused on India’s request for so-called “provisional measures” that can be granted at short notice to ensure a dispute between states does not deteriorate during full ICJ proceedings, which typically take several years.

Deepak Mittal, joint secretary of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, told judges at the ICJ that Jadhav’s death sentence was handed down following a “farcical” trial.

Jadhav was “an innocent Indian national, who, incarcerated in Pakistan for more than a year on concocted charges, deprived of his rights and protection accorded under the Vienna Convention, has been held incommunicado ... and faces imminent execution,” Mittal told the tribunal.

Mittal also claimed that Pakistan had failed to respond to all Indian demands for information about the case, snubbing requests for documents including the charge sheet.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the ICJ said it would deliver its order in a public setting on a date that will be communicated to both parties.

The court’s president Ronny Abraham said the tribunal would publicly deliver its decision on whether to grant an emergency stay of execution “as soon as possible.”

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016, through a counter-intelligence operation in Balochistan’s Mashkel area for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan. He was sentenced to death by the FGCM in April this year.

India had termed the death sentence awarded to Jadhav “an act of premeditated murder,” while maintaining that Jadhav was a retired officer of the Indian Navy.

India has further claimed that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in a business undertaking.

