The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram and his wife Maheen Zafar in the torture case of 10-year-old child maid Tayyaba today.

The IHC also rejected the compromise notice submitted by Tayyaba’s parents who had declared the charges leveled against the employers as false.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of Islamabad High Court announced the verdict, dismissing the request of Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram and his wife Maheen Zafar.

The trial on a daily basis started in the Islamabad High Court on April 28.

The 10-year-old's parents had submitted a compromise notice in the court before the session’s judge and his wife could be indicted in the case. They had told the court they did not want to pursue the case further.

The case was of torture on Tayyaba, whose face and hands bore torture marks, had initially denied being beaten by her employers and her hand was burnt on the stove for losing a broom. But the matter had taken a turn when it was settled out of court.

The chief justice took suo moto notice of the case, but the child and her father had mysteriously disappeared then.

After the Supreme Court ordered the child be produced in the court, police sprung to action. Tayyaba was then found from the suburbs of Islamabad.