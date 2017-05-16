AMRITSAR - Indian border forces allegedly killed a 60-year-old ‘Pakistani’ woman early on Monday on the suspicion that she was intruding into Indian territory, The Hindu an Indian daily, reported.

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) shot her dead along the border between Pakistan and India in the Gurdaspur area, The Hindu said.

The incident reportedly occurred in the wee hours on Monday when BSF personnel spotted suspicious movement alongside the border.

“The incident took place at around 3am in Bariyala of the Gurdaspur sector, when the BSF personnel spotted a suspicious movement along the Indo-Pak border,” said the report. “The woman, aged nearly 60 years was challenged and asked to stop, but when she continued to march towards the Indian territory, she was shot at, resulting in her death,” a senior BSF official was quoted as saying. The women had covered her face at the time she was shot dead and the BSF personnel did not know it was a woman, he claimed.