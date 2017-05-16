SRINAGAR - An inquiry tribunal formed by Indian army gave clean chit to a military officer who tied a man to a jeep’s bonnet in the Held Kashmir. The Court of Inquiry (COI) was constituted by the Army in Held Kashmir following furore on April 15, two days after an FIR was filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police into the incident.

The COI not only gave clean chit to the army officer from 53 Rashtriya Rifles but also commended him for saving lives. Sources say the five-vehicle convoy led by the Major had soldiers, 12 poll officials, nine ITBP men and two policemen.

The COI found out that the major had reportedly come up with an effective idea to escape stone-pelting mobs during the by-election to Srinagar.

Despite the hue and cry triggered by the clipping on social media, the officer, Nitin Gogoi was appreciated over the presence of mind to avoid casualties or injuries. The officer was hailed for his ‘acumen and presence of mind’ that saved many lives, according to the sources.

Senior Army officers on COI were reportedly of the view that it was ‘one-off incident that was blown out of proportion’.

Another source said: “In the Army, attaining the objective is more important. The means used by the officer could have been different, but the objective was perfectly met.”

It should be mentioned here that the April 9 incident, which took place in Budgam, involved troops from 53 Rashtriya Rifles who tied up one Farooq Ahmad Dar on their jeep’s bonnet as a ‘human shield’. Though Army sources alleged Dar himself was a stone-pelter, the latter denied the charge saying he was returning home after casting his vote when troops picked him up. The video that surfaced on the social media showed the vehicle leading a convoy. Talking to media, Dar told he received internal injuries and said he was not a stone-pelter.

However, after he was tied to the jeep, the convoy was able to pass safely.