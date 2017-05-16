SARGODHA-Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq said that the rulers have been befooling the nation in the name of democracy and if the existing corrupt system is not replaced, it will continue producing Zardari, Musharraf and Nawaz like rulers.

Addressing the District Bar Association (DBA) here on Monday, he said that the rulers are not less than terrorists who have made 200 million people hostage and denied their right to living. He termed the rulers Mughal princes and political pundits who, he said, have occupied the country resources and depriving the public of basic necessities of life. He regretted that voice of the oppressed segments of society has no access to the parliament, adding that concrete steps and effective changes in election system are required in this regard.

“What to talk about villages or cities, poor people are being exploited everywhere in the country in shape of landlords and industrialists,” the JI chief expressed his displeasure. He regretted that unemployment and poverty rate has reached an alarming degree and the country is faced with worst energy crises and security threats. “But the rulers are busy building metro like expensive projects which they could use as a symbol of “development” in their elections campaigns,” he lamented. The JI ameer said that these landlords and industrialists have nothing to do with addressing the public problems. He claimed that only the rulers from poor background can do something extraordinary for this nation.

The JI chief pointed out that a lawyer had made Pakistan came into existence, urging the lawyers to play their due role in protecting the country from evil designs of the enemy. He also urged the lawyers to launch a vigorous campaign against corrupt practices in the country and aware the public harms of the menace.

PROBE ORDERED

The government has ordered probe into the alleged use of cheap and sub-standard Iranian tarcoal in the construction of Lahore Road which has been damaged during its construction.

On the other hand, Highway M&R Rawalpindi Division SE Khalid Saddique reached the spot and allegedly started rehabilitation of the damaged parts of the road to conceal the use of sub-standard material. Social and political circles sought stern action against the culprits involved in the irregularity.