Balochistan government on Tuesday announced a joint investigation team to probe into the bombing in Mastung, reported Waqt News.

"We will bring the perpetrators of terrorism to book," said Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri.

The suicide attack last week, which killed 28 people, targeted Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, deputy leader of the Senate, who narrowly escaped the blast.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the bombing. The group's Amaq news agency said a bomber wearing an explosive vest carried out the attack, which was condemned by a former local Islamic State affiliate.

At least 35 people were wounded in the blast near the town of Mastung, 50km (30 miles) from Quetta. Television footage showed a vehicle mangled by the blast.

Security in Pakistan has improved since a crackdown on militancy began in 2014, but a fresh wave of attacks that left more than 100 people dead in February has increased pressure on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's government.

Separatist militants in Balochistan have waged a campaign against the central government for decades, demanding a greater share of the gas-rich province's resources.

Taliban and other Islamist militants also operate in the province, which shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran. A US drone strike killed Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour last year in Baluchistan.

The province was rocked by a series of attacks late last year that claimed over 180 lives and raised concerns about a growing militant presence.