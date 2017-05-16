ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Asif Kirmani came down hard on Jamaat-i-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq for his “double standards”, as he said on the one hand the Senator was raising “hue and cry” over the corruption in the country, while on the other hand, he was keeping a mum over the “blatant corruption” in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa where his party was in coalition government.

Dr Asif Kirmani, while talking to the media said that corruption was rampant in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and asked the JI Amir Sirajul Haq to have a watchful eye on the corruption scandals in the provincial government of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa and also point out the follies in the governance where his party was also sitting on the Treasury Benches.

Exposing the “double standards” of Jamaat-i-Islami, Dr Kirmani said that the party had won a number of seats in the AJK elections with the support of PML-N and now on moral grounds at least he should make his party members of the AJK Assembly resign if he really wanted to come out against it.

Dr Kirmani said that people had seen the dichotomy on the part of Jamaat-i-Islami leadership and that was the reason they were rejected by the people of Pakistan through the power of the ballot.

He said that the JI would be wiped out from the national politics in the next general elections due to the “politics of hypocrisy” being practiced by the Jamaat leadership.