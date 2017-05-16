Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government has released a video regarding provision of playgrounds for children.

The video shows that children are going to school on Sundays too, not to study but to play in grounds. Play grounds have been built in government schools, earlier children did not have enough place to play there. Sports equipment has been distributed too in various schools.

According to details of the video, 5083 play areas have been made in Government schools while, 198 schools were provided grounds and 5000 schools were given sports equipment.

Over the years electronic gadgets and elimination of play grounds had indulged children in unhealthy activities. Hence, KP Government worked on making playgrounds for children so they can get involved in healthy activities and get an opportunity to come forward in sports too.