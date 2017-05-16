LODHRAN-Martyred cops are crown of the police department and their services are undeniable as they have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while protecting the public.

Multan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sultan Azam Taimuri said while talking to the families of police martyrs here the other day.

On the occasion, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan said that the police will never forget services of the police martyrs, adding that the police department salutes their families and will not abandon them in time of distress.

Later, the RPO distributed sweets, clothes and toys to the children of martyr cops. A luncheon was also arranged for the martyrs’ children, which was attended by all the police officers including the RPO.

Earlier, RPO Taimuri visited the newly-constructed SDPO Saddr Circle office and then came to Lodhran City Police Station where he held an open court and issued orders.

He reviewed performance of the SDPOs, SHOs and front desks staff. He advised the front desk staff to register complaints of citizens without delay and treat them politely, adding it will helpful in winning over public trust.

Mr Sultan Taimuri visited all branches of the DPO Office and expressed satisfaction over the staff performance and suggested steps for further improvement.

The RPO also distributed funds to investigation officers to carry out investigation into different cases. He also returned the money to a complainant recovered in a case of robbery registered with Kahror Pacca Saddr Police.

AWSJ condemns blast on JUI-F convoy



LODHRAN-The Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) has condemned the suicide attack, targeting Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) convoy in Mastung which left at least 26 people martyred and 35 other injured here the other day.

Talking to media, ASWJ leader Maulana Muhammad Ahmed flayed the government failure to overcome terrorism in the country. He said that the government lacks the ability to do something practically and all its efforts to suppress the menace are restricted to claims only. “What to talk about security of the common man in a country where Senate deputy chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri is not safe,” he expressed his displeasure. He prayed for rest of the martyrs’ souls in eternal peace and early recovery of the injured. He also urged the government to ensure early arrest of the accused behind the Mastung blast.

On the occasion, he reiterated that the ASWJ has been working for the enforcement of Shariah in the country, adding that terrorists do not represent Islam. He claimed that the ASWJ affiliates have never been involved in any kind of anti-state activity and believe in supremacy of law.