MUZAFFARGARH-Ulema, Mashak, and civil society members vehemently condemned the suicide attack, targeting the convoy Deputy chairman Senate Abdul Ghafoor Haidri at Mastung, describing it a cowardice attempt that claimed the lives of 26 innocent people.

Ulema including JUI-F member Parliament, Maulana Abu Mahboob Azad, Muzaffargarh Tehsil Ameer Qari Abdul Ghuffar, Jatoi Tehsil Ameer Qari Faiz Ullah, District Ameer Qari Muhammad Ali Madni and Khangarh Ameer Kaleem ullah Namani flayed the attack and sympathised with the bereaved families. They stressed the need for completely elimination of terrorism. The JUI-F district ameer demanded that the government must launch a lethal offensive against terrorists as an operation clean-up is the only way out. “Perpetrators of such cowardly act cannot shake our resolve to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country and if they [terrorists] think they can demoralise us, they are mistaken. We will not allow these terrorists to be successful in their nefarious motives,” he pointed out.

He said that Ulema of Southern Punjab is standby the government in fight for elimination of terrorism.