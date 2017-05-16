ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Secretariat has suspended security assistant for trying to enter the premises carrying weapon.
According to officials, security assistant of National Assembly Adil Farooq was checked at the entrance of the National Assembly carrying a weapon into the premises of the parliament. The competent authority suspended the official and also ordered an inquiry against him under the rules. The matter is also referred to appropriate forum for detailed investigation.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 16-May-2017 here.