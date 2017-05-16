ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Monday directed all wings to dispose of pending cases and projects quickly.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of all wings of NAB, he said there was no shortcut to hard work and commitment. “The NAB believes in zero corruption, 100 percent development.”

The NAB chief said the Planning Commission for the first time has made anti-corruption part of development agenda, which was very encouraging in the context of governance, and has included a chapter devoted to issues of corruption in the 11th five-year plan in order to eradicate corruption.

“Starting with the year 2014, which can be called basically a year of re-invigoration of NAB, we have moved with new zeal and effort. Through detailed introspection and analysis of organisational weaknesses, an overhaul of procedures and business processes, all pillars of the organisation including operations, prosecution, human resource development and awareness and prevention have been reactivated,” he said.

Chaudhary said that an effective accountability mechanism was quintessential for economic growth, investment and stability of social order. “The intervention by NAB has acted as a catalyst, as transparency is a prerequisite for promoting investment and economic growth.”

He said the bureau has established its forensic science lab in NAB Rawalpindi, which has facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis.

“NAB has signed an MoU with China to streamline and structure and cooperation in the field of anti-corruption. In the context of CPEC, this cooperation will further boost confidence in projects undertaken in Pakistan,” he said.

He said the NAB was committed to combating corruption. He directed all officers to demonstrate absolute fairness, transparency and merit in discharging of their duties.