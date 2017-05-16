ISLAMABAD - Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said on Monday that Pakistan and Bangladesh were bound in a fraternal relationship.

Speaking to a group of 10 senior journalists from leading media houses of Bangladesh here, she emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of trade, education, culture and enhancing people-to-people contact.

During the interaction, Janjua referred to the special links that exist between the people of the two countries that are based on a common history, culture, religion and values, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The delegation reciprocated warm sentiments that the people of Bangladesh have towards Pakistan.

They thanked the Foreign Secretary for the hospitality accorded to them.

The media delegation is presently on a week-long visit to Pakistan where they are scheduled to interact with senior officials, think tanks and the local media, the statement said.