More than 24 Pakistani police officers graduated a six-week medical emergency training course last week. Eight officers are also completing a two-week Master Trainer medical course.

Held at the Jakarta Center for Law Enforcement Cooperation in Indonesia, the training taught life-saving medical skills to police officers who are often the first responders at scenes of emergencies and accidents.

The courses supported by the U.S. Embassy’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) section, included attendees from seven police organizations from across Pakistan.

This INL-funded training was implemented in response to requests received from Pakistani police agencies for assistance with training police officers in basic medical first aid skills. INL Director Katie Stana noted, “INL’s goal is to work with our Pakistani partners to make sure every law enforcement officer has the training they need to effectively serve the public.” Stana added that “There is no question that this training gives Pakistani police officers the skills necessary to save lives, especially in rural areas of Pakistan where the police may be the only first responders.”