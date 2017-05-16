A vast majority in the National Assembly today has rejected a PPP bill demanding an inquiry into every Pakistani named in the Panama Papers.

Minister for Law Zahid Hamid strongly opposed the bill, tabled by Naveed Qamar of PPP, saying there is no need for such proceedings as the matter had already been taken care of in the Supreme Court.

"The SC has already ruled on the case; there is no need for this bill anymore," Hamid said.

Naveed Qamar, on the other hand, maintained that the bill should not be rejected based only on the fact that the words 'Panama Papers' have been used in it, "The court case only dealt with one family, while this bill will open the doors of inquiry into everyone involved in the Panama Papers."

The bill was rejected after a vast majority in the NA voted against it.