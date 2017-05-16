PESHAWAR - The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its meeting held Monday approved four projects worth more than Rs3billion.

M Azam Khan, additional chief secretary Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chaired the meeting. Shahab Ali Shah, secretary planning and development and other administrative secretaries also attended the meeting.

The forum considered six projects pertaining to different sectors including health, home, agriculture and local government for uplift of the province. The forum approved four projects with an estimated cost of Rs3.3billion, whereas two projects were deferred due to inadequate designs or strategies and were returned to respective departments for rectification and improvements. Approved projects in health sector included Khalifa Gul Nawaz Medical Complex, Bannu and PC-II for reconstruction of Women and Children Hospital, Haripur. In agriculture sector, approved project was establishment of solar tube wells in Swabi. Establishment of CPEC Cell in planning and development department was also approved.