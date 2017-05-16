Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Tuesday fined Channel 24 Rs1 million for airing "baseless and "unverified" news about Sindh Police Inspector General AD Khawaja.
The watchdog also directed the channel concerned to air an apology to the Sindh Police chief on May 20 "in the same manner and magnitude on the same time slot."
اے ڈی خواجہ کے خلاف غیر مصدقہ خبر نشر کرنے پر "چینل 24" پر 10 لاکھ روپے جرمانہ، ناظرین سے معذرت نشر کرنے کی ہدایت pic.twitter.com/G3MGSYFRcm— Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) May 16, 2017