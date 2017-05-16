Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited Asian Top E-Commerce Company Ali Baba in Hangzhou, China today.

The Executive Chairman of Ali Baba, Jack Ma, welcomed the premier at headquarters of the company.

PM was given a detailed presentation on company’s achievements and future planning. Nawaz praised the performance of company and Jack Ma.

“Ali Baba parcels around 10 millions goods and items around China daily,” the premier was told.

PM Nawaz told Jack Ma that Pakistan is an emerging E-Commerce market.

“There are huge business opportunities for E-Commerce investors in Pakistan,” said PM.

He further shared the details of developing economy of Pakistan especially since 2013.

Pakistan and Ali Baba also signed on MoU during this visit.