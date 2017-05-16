ISLAMABAD - Punjab and Sindh have failed to reduce water losses in rivers and canals as in 48 hours 130,000 cusecs or 45-50 percent water was lost from the system.

“We have increased the water outflow from Tarbela due to enhanced inflow but a main share of water is going wasted due to system losses which was 62,000 cusecs on Sunday and reached 68,000 cusecs on Monday,” said Irsa spokesperson Rana Khalid in an interaction with the media here yesterday.

He said that the water outflow and share of the provinces was increased due to jump in inflows in River Indus at Tarbela. The water outflow from Tarbela was increased to 100,000 cusecs from 65,000 cusecs, he added. He said that the provinces were now getting their share as per their demands. Sindh is getting 100,000 cusecs water, Punjab 90,000 cusecs, Balochistan 6800 cusecs and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3100 cusecs. Khalid Rana further said that the increased outflow will also increase the hydle power generation from Tarbela Dam.

When asked how much are the losses when translated into percentage, he said that it was around 45-50 percent of the total water. "We have told Punjab and Sindh that the losses are way too high from the Irsa's forecast of 35 percent for the Kharif season and they should improve their management," he said. It is pertinent to mention here that in April the water regulator had written letters to Punjab and Sindh to take steps to reduce the losses and were asked to activate the provincial field staff and improve their management. The authority had also warned the provinces to control the losses in rivers otherwise they should not blame the authority for the water shortage. In the technical committee meeting, it was forecast that there would be 40 percent losses in Indus River during Kharif season, however, it was downward revised with mutual consensus to 35 percent. The authority further asked the provinces to control the losses and must not blame the Irsa for the shortage during the season.

Meanwhile, a source in Irsa told The Nation that the water losses were not so high and the provinces were not providing accurate data to Irsa. The provinces are providing exaggerated losses data to the water regulatory body.

According to water data released by the authority on Monday, water inflow in Indus at Tarbela was 115,400 cusecs and outflows 100,000 cusecs. In River Kabul at Nowshera, water inflows were 47,400 cusecs and outflows were 47,400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla, inflows 64,000 cusecs and outflows 40,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala inflows 50,000 cusecs and outflows 23,800 cusecs.

Tarbela reservoir level has reached 1413.10 feet against the minimum operating level of 1380 feet, while Mangla water level is at 1133.60 feet against the minimum operating level of 1040 feet. Chashma’s minimum operating level is 637 feet while its present level is 645.50 feet.