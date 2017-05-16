QUETTA: A car was completely crashed in an accident with an oil train today, due to which traffic on the railway track was suspended, rescue sources told.

Earlier on Saturday, a train with goods transporting containers to Lahore crashed into the rear side of another train carrying oil to Multan between the Bholari and meeting Pul near Kotri, resulting into several bogies crashing into one another and many got thrown off track.

Railways DS Nisar Memon said around 23 bogies were derailed, whereas the engine of one of the trains was also completely destroyed.

No casualties were reported in the accident.