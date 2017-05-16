Islamabad - The federal government Monday said the 400-bed Women Hospital and Chest Diseases Centre in Rawalpindi was not dead and funds for the revised project would be released after an approval from the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

Minister In-charge Cabinet Division, in his written reply, told the National Assembly that the work on the 400-bed hospital has been stopped due to non-release of funds.

He said the funds were stopped on account of certain reasons including cost and scope of work deviations in the wake of the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

He said the Cabinet Division has prepared a revised PC-I in consultation with NESPAK for converting the hospital into “a 400-bed hospital for gynaecology and obstetrics”. The phase-I (200-bed of this revised PC-I) is under submission to the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform for onward placement before the CDWP. The funds would be released for the said hospital subject to the approval by the relevant forum.

The 400-bed Women Hospital and Chest Diseases Centre was approved by the Executive Committee of National Economic Council in August 2005 and it had to be completed by 2008.

After 18th Constitutional Amendment, the project was handed over to the Cabinet Division in 2011.

The original PC-1 of the project was Rs1.325billion but due to the lapse of time, the cost of the project has ballooned by 300 percent.

Minister In-charge of the Establishment Division, answering a question regarding in-service training facilities for present employees, said according to the Annual Statistics Bulletin of federal employees 2012-13, there are 202,156 civil servants in BS 17-22 and 424,660 in BS 1-16.

He said the officers in BS-17 and above form a little percentage of the total officers as most of the officers belong to technical cadres and hence not required to undergo mandatory in-service training for promotion to next grades. To the extent of in-service non-mandatory trainings, training infrastructure needs augmentation, he said.

Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that an amount of Rs 3,469.806 million has been allocated to Federal Government Colleges working under Federal Directorate of Education during the financial year 2016-17.

He said the amount was distributed among 12 degree colleges, 44 higher secondary schools which have been upgraded to the college level and 20 model colleges, where presently a total of 98967 students are getting the education.

Answering another question, the minister admitted that 57 persons have been appointed in the Centre for Liver Diseases and Liver Transplant PIMS despite the fact that the centre was still non-functional.

He said that 95 posts have been sanctioned in Liver Transplant Centre PIMS and 57 persons have been appointed against these posts. However, due to acute shortage of skilled medical professionals the centre could not be made operational, he said. The details of the staff include accounts officers, anaesthetists, system analysts, nurses, medical officers, ward boys, sanitary workers and others.

The written reply did not say what these employees are doing and how much they are being paid. Chaudhry in his reply said special salary packages were being processed to attract competent kidney transplant surgeons and the last advertisement for recruitment was published in the press in October last year.