CHINIOT-The police are being transformed into a public-friendly force and effective measures are taken to bridge the public-police gap, Faisalabad Regional Police Office Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Monday.

RPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana visited Chiniot where he inaugurated Citizen Facilitation Centres envisioned to facilitate the public and less their problems. Mr Kamayana said that Citizen facilitation Centres would be established in all districts of Punjab province. He informed that various measures are being taken to restore public confidence in the police.

Chiniot DPO Mustansar Feroz along with subordinate officers accompanied the RPO.

The RPO said that the Nation Action Plan is being implemented vigorously, adding that nobody will be allowed to disturb peace in society. He declared that effective security measures have been adopted in the region to root out terrorism and crime, adding that elaborated security has been provided to the worship place, especially those of minorities.