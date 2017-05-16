ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and United States President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to land in Saudi Arabia on May 20 for the US-Arab-Islamic summit. Both leaders are among around heads of governments and states who are gathering in Saudi Arabia on May 21 for the summit.

According to reports, the meeting between Sharif and Trump has been planned; however, a fixed date, time and agenda of the meeting are yet to be finalised.

This will be the first time the two heads of state will meet in person, having only talked on the phone a few months ago before Trump’s inauguration.

US President Trump is expected to discuss his anti-terrorism policies with Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia. The US media reported on Saturday that Trump was also finalising a $100 billion arms deal for Saudi Arabia.

If the Sharif-Trump meeting takes place, it will provide an opportunity to both sides to listen to each other’s perspective as well as concerns on a range of issues covering bilateral cooperation and current regional and international issues. A senior Pakistani foreign official was quoted as saying the the prime minister was already preparing a ‘brief’ for a possible interaction with the US president.

The official said the ‘brief’ includes the country’s position on Afghanistan’s current situation and the way forward and current tensions with India. On both issues, officials here believe, the US administration can play a more proactive role in order to avoid regional countries pitting against each other for their strategic interests.

Some of Trump’s aides have publically expressed concerns over the deteriorating Pak-India ties raising hopes that Washington may eventually intervene.

US National Security Adviser Gen HR McMaster in his White House news briefing this weekend has also indicated a major policy shift towards Pakistan when he had said the Trump administration was working on a policy which would apply to both Pakistan and Afgha­nistan.

This marks the first time a senior US official has said that the new policy would also cover Pakistan as previous statements defined it only as the Afghan policy. “And so what we’ll have at the end of the next few weeks here is an opportunity for a much more effective strategy for the problem set in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the region broadly.”

When asked whether the US president’s trip to Saudi Arabia represents a shift in Trump’s “America first” campaign slogan, he said: “America first didn’t ever mean Ame­rica alone, ever. America first didn’t mean America not leading.”

He said Trump during his trip would also discuss “bold new steps to promote peace and to confront those from ISIS to Al Qaeda to Iran to the Assad regime who perpetuate chaos and violence.”

Before Trump’s election, there were apprehensions that he could bring radical changes in its foreign policy in South Asia. In a tweet from 2011, Trump had said, “Get it Straight: Pakistan is not our friend.”

But just weeks after he won the US presidential elections, he spoke to the prime minister by phone, which had made headlines across the globe because of Trump’s unprecedented praise for Nawaz’ leadership as well as for Pakistan. Islamabad released a full transcript of the conversation in which Trump said he would love to come to “a fantastic country, fantastic place of fantastic people.”

While the Trump may have faced flak from the media back home, Pakistani authorities took it as an opportunity to reset the troubled ties with the United States under the new administration. Since Trump formally took over as the US President in January, he has not yet explicitly spoken on Pakistan except that telephonic call with the prime minister. Officials here are encouraged by the fact that since four months into the office, the new US government has not given any negative statement on Pakistan.