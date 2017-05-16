BEIJING - Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri yesterday said Gwadar Smart City Plan and East-Bay Expressway were integral part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor whose completion would boost economic, trade and financial activities.

Addressing the memorandum of understanding-signing ceremony in Beijing, the chief minister said Gwadar – a launch pad of the game-changer project of CPEC – needed to complete all its ongoing projects on time.

The chief minister said One-Belt One-Road Conference had helped highlight the importance of CPEC not only at regional level but also at global level. Currently, the world spotlight was only on this key trade and financial project. Scores of countries of the world had aspired to join the China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), noted the chief minister.

“The CPEC holds a status of game-changer for us,” said Nawab Zehri and resolved that no obstacle would be allowed to disrupt the completion of this project.

The chief minister asserted Gwadar would be transformed into a developed and modernised city with the completion of Smart City Plan as every kind of facility would be available here for traders, industrialists and investors.

He added the construction of East Bay Expressway would link Gwadar Port City to Coastal Highway to facilitate timely shipment of consignments to their destination.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Planning and Development Minister Dr Ahsan Iqbal, Balochistan Board of Investment Vice Chairman Khawaja Humayun Nizami and Pakistani and Chinese officials concerned.