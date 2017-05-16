Armed men gunned down a school teacher over old enmity and fled from the scene of the crime here on Tuesday.

Police said that armed men sprayed bullets at vehicle of a government teacher returning home after attending the school near Wagan area of Larkana.

As a result of firing, the school teacher identified as Mukhtiar Baleedi died on the spot and the assailants fled the scene after committing the murder.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the attackers started raids for their arrest.