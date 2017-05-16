KASUR/PHOOLNAGAR-Three suspected dacoits were killed allegedly by their accomplices here in the wee hours of Monday.

According to Kasur DPO Ali Nasir Rizvi, a team of the Pattoki Saddr police was doing snap-checking near area Madarkye when they spotted six suspicious persons, riding three motorcycles. The cops signalled them to stop but they instead, resorted to indiscriminate firing on the policemen. The policemen immediately informed other police stations through wireless announcements and started chasing the accused. The dacoits took positions in fields and again started straight firing on the lawmen, which the police retaliated. However, when the firing stopped, the police found two dacoits injured who revealed their identity as Iftikhar and Shahbaz. They got injured by the firing of their own accomplices. They were taken to hospital but succumbed to their injuries. Police recovered a motorcycle, pistol and a rifle from the scene of occurrence.

In the meanwhile, the police party again made wireless announcements regarding the runaway dacoits. The Sarai Mughal Police SHO came across the fleeing dacoits near 25 Chak Morr on Hanjraye Road who started firing the policemen. In the crossfire one dacoit got injured by the firing of his accomplices, identified himself as Akram who was moved to hospital but he breathed his last. The police recovered a motorcycle and a rifle 44 bore from the crime scene. The police said that the three dacoits got injured from the firing their accomplices and then breathed their last. The DPO said that the dead dacoits had been involved in more than 40 cases of heinous crime like robbery, dacoity, robbery with murder, theft, illegal weapons registered in Lahore, Sialkot, Vehari, Okara, Faisalabad and Kasur districts. The police have launched search for the arrest of the runaway dacoits.