NOORPUR THAL-Despite having limited resources, the Noorpur Thal Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) is making all-out efforts for development of the area.

TMC chairman Rao Muhammad Alam stated this while talking to media here the other day.

He said that the PML-N government has devolved power to the grassroots level through local governments for resolution of public problems at their doorsteps. He also advised the local government representatives to put their energies in serving the masses and work hard to mitigate their sufferings. He said that people have honoured the LB representatives with their trust so they should come up to the public expectations.

To a question, he assured the residents of supply of potable water across the tehsil. “The TMC is aware of residents’ problems and will spare no effort for its solution,” he pledged.