QUETTA - Two Frontier Constabulary personnel were among three injured on Monday when a roadside bomb struck their vehicle in Mastung, the city where Deputy Chairman Senate Maualana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri’s convoy came under an Islamic State’s bomber attack, killing 28 persons on board while he himself suffered minor injuries. As per Levies sources, the FC convey was on routine patrol in Mastung’s area of Khan Maro when it was hit by an improvised explosive device. The injured include Naik Naseer Ahmed, Naik Ajmal Khan and driver M Hussain.