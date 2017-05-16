ISLAMABAD - Ulema belonging to various schools of thought have stressed the need for projecting the true message of Islam so that the wrong and extremist interpretation of the religion by terrorist organisations like Daish could not take roots in Muslim countries to astray the Muslim youth.

Addressing the Ulema convention organised by PUC here at a local hotel on Monday, the Ulema were of the view that religious scholars should adopt a proactive approach towards the mounting threat to Islamic States from growing militancy and the increasing influence of organisations like Daish in some Islamic States.

He said that only by projecting the true message of Islam, which is based on moderation and enlightenment, the youth could be saved from entrapping of these elements which were playing with the lives of educated youth in the name of Islam and Jehad.

The convention also stressed the need for Ummah’s unity against the cruelties on the Muslims of Syria, Iraq, Kashmir and Palestine.

On the appeal of PUC the last Friday of Ramazan will be marked as “The Day for the protection of Harmain Sharifain Wal-Aqsa” throughout the country.

The Chairman of PUC and the member of Islamic Ideological Council Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Vice Chairman Maulana Ubaid-ur-Rehman Zia, Peer Khalid Mehmood Qasmi, Central Secretary Gen Maulana Shah Nawaz Farooqi, President of Islamabad Maulana Zulfiqar Ahmad, Hafiz M. Amjad, Maulana Mushtaq Lahori, Maulana Taj Mehmood Rehan and Maulana Umar Qasmi while addressing the convention said that Western forces were attacking Islamic countries only to weaken Islam and Muslim Ummah.

They said that after destroying Libya, Syria, Iraq and Palestine the next target of these Western forces seemed to be Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. To thwart their nefarious designs Muslim countries must shun their differences to safeguard the Muslim world, they added.

Muslim Ummah should stand united for the protection of the Holy Places of Islam, the Ulema said.

They said that Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations could not be weakened as these were based on strong bond of faith.

Vice Chairman of PUC Ubaid ur Rehman Zia said that Ulema are fully cooperating with the government, Pakistan Army and law-enforcement institutions in ending terrorism and extremism.

Peer Khalid Mehmood Qasmi said that Muslim Ummah has to be united for the solution of these problems. The Muslim community is being divided through conspiracy, he added.

Those who shed the innocent blood of humanity in the name of Islam and Muslims have nothing to do with Islam, he added. The religion of Islam does not allow killing of any innocent in the name of religion, he said.

The central Secretary General of PUC Maulana Shah Nawaz Farooqi said that Muslim Ummah will not allow any conspiracy against the safety and stability of Saudi Arabia and the protection of the Harmain Sharifain.